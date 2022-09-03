Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

