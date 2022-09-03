Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ETG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 87,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
