Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,961. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

