Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:EVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 41,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
