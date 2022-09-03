Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

