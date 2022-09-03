Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 59,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

