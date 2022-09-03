Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

ETJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 94,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.