Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

EFT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 45,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,931. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

