Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.