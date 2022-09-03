Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $19.36. Eastern shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 8,346 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

