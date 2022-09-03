E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 2.8%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 3,807,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,912,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

