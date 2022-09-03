Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.