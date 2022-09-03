Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

