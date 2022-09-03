Draken (DRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $607,556.65

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Draken has a total market cap of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Draken coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00692658 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00182352 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Draken

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

