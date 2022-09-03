Draken 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,276.00 (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Draken coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Draken has a market cap of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00675638 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006132 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00178132 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Draken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

