Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $41,752.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
