DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

