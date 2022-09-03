DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $131.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 142,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DoorDash by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DoorDash by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,302,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,569,000 after buying an additional 548,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.