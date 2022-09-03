Dogey-Inu (DINU) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032420 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084737 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00041376 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO:DINU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,655,309,131,159 coins and its circulating supply is 427,555,282,882,800 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu. The official website for Dogey-Inu is dogeyinu.com.

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.