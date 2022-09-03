DogemonGo 1-Day Volume Tops $14,590.00 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One DogemonGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $890,633.87 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogemonGo has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
DogemonGo Coin Profile
DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DogemonGo
Receive News & Updates for DogemonGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogemonGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.