Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 820,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

