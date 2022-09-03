DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 113,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,129 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.80.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

