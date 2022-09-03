Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €21.74 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.36. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($46.77). The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 531.25.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

