Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Tuesday.

Derwent London Price Performance

DWVYF opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

