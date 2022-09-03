Dego Finance Price Reaches $1.82 (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.
Dego Finance Profile
Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance.
