Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,287. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -57.09.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

