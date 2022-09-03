DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $439.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

