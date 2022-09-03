Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Down 4.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 35,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 283,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Datasea Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

