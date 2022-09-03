Databroker (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $627.00

Databroker (DTX) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Databroker has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $627.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.