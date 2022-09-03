Darwinia Crab Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Darwinia Crab Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
