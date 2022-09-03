Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Up 3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 30,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Danakali Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Danakali
Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.