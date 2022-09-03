Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Up 3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 30,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Danakali Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

