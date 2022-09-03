Daikicoin (DIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,386.00

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Daikicoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $30,386.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daikicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network. “

Daikicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.