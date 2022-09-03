D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $43.07 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

