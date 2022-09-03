D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 104,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

Hallador Energy Profile

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.