CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $137.51. 226,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,181. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

