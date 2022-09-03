CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.32

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.32 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 15.12 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 133,016 shares.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.32.

About CyanConnode

(Get Rating)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.