Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

