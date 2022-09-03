CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 3.6 %

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.69. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CuriosityStream

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

