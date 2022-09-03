CUDOS (CUDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $22.56 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. CUDOS has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $288,836.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
