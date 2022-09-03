CUBE Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 121.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

