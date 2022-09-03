CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

