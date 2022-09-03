CSFB Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %

H opened at C$35.40 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.34.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

