CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.45. 4,343,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -218.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

