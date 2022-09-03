Critical Survey: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% ASM International 29.12% 23.83% 19.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trio-Tech International and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.55 -$590,000.00 $0.14 32.22 ASM International $2.05 billion 6.27 $585.29 million $12.55 21.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.7% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ASM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of ASM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trio-Tech International and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 0 2 8 0 2.80

ASM International has a consensus price target of $381.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Given ASM International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASM International is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

ASM International beats Trio-Tech International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

