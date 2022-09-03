Critical Survey: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coro Global and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Coro Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A N-able 0 1 3 0 2.75

N-able has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than Coro Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.03 N-able $346.46 million 5.12 $110,000.00 $0.07 140.73

This table compares Coro Global and N-able’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Coro Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N-able 3.71% 4.51% 2.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

N-able beats Coro Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

(Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.