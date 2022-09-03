Critical Analysis: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 17.47% 8.10% 0.75% Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.95% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Northwest Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 2.03 $15.42 million $1.58 10.24 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.49 -$36.34 million ($1.41) -7.99

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through 12 full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

