Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

