Credit Suisse Group Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to GBX 190

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

JD Sports Fashion Announces Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

