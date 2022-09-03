CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $211,856.73 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

