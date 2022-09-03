Cowen Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

