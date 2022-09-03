Covalent (CQT) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $348,936.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00752833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015477 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Buying and Selling Covalent
